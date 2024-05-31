Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble as alarming situation looms ahead

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face alarming situation ahead

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received very alarming news about their future as the royal family geared up for the year's biggest celebration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could face serious financial trouble in the next 12 months, according to a new report.



Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents Harry and Meghan have not been issued a serious warning by a royal expert that they could face financial trouble if Netflix does not renew the couple's contract next year.

"They are working on new programmes for Netflix and Meghan has launched her lifestyle blog, American Riviera Orchard," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror.



The expert went on: "They have lost Spotify, rather curiously Lemonada Media, which Meghan has joined, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year. Nothing has come of rumours about Meghan and any political ambitions she might have."

Meghan and Harry, who left the royal family in 2020 and set up lives for themselves and their two children, built their personal brand with a slew of projects with the likes of Netflix.



In 2020, Harry and Meghan struck up a five-year deal with the streaming service in collaboration with their Archewell production firm, for an eyewatering $100million (£80million).



And with the lucrative deal set to expire in just a matter of months, Harry and Meghan have now been warned that they could face financial trouble if their deal is not renewed.

According to the expert, "Yet since their $100million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it. It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes."



"If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble. Since their exposes of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix," said Fitzwilliams.