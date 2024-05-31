Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall praised for healing Prince William amid intense stress

Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall are supporting William in absence of Harry

Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall have received commendation for supporting Prince William during the ongoing conflict with Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales has faced numerous challenges recently, including his strained relationship with Prince Harry, the King's health issues, and the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis. Despite these tough times, Prince William can rely on a few key members of the Royal Family for unwavering support.

Notably, his cousin Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall, who both stand as brotherly figures to the future king, have been especially supportive.

Speaking about the significance of these bonds, Jennie Bond, an ex-BBC Royal correspondent, told OK!: "When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them, but for the rest of the family too. Loyalties are tested and there is no easy answer."

Furthermore, Jennie said: "This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on. And so I'm really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a a brother to him in Peter Phillips."

Jenny also added that Peter is "incredibly down to earth" and has consistently been there for both brothers, before recalling how he "formed a physical bridge between them" when Harry came back for their grandfather's funeral in a move she described as " as if to keep the peace."

Reflecting on Prince William's recent move to include his cousins in a garden party, Jennie noted: "It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party... along with William's other 'replacement' brother: Mike Tindall."

"I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William's inner circle. People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough."

William made it a point to personally invite cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, as well as Mike to the festive gathering at the palace.

"I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King," Jennie observes. "He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy."

"I'm sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders."



