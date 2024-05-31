Kate Middleton receives important message after palace reveals sad news

Kate Middleton receives big message from Army colonel

Kate Middleton has received a heartwarming message from an Army colonel after the palace confirmed Catherine will not take part in Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

"We totally understand and our thoughts and best wishes are with Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales," said Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw.

James Shaw, who's also a Brigade Major of the Household Division, who designed this year's Trooping spectacle, told The Irish Sun: "We are even more determined to make the Colonel’s Review the best yet for her. We are so proud to have The Princess of Wales as the Colonel of the Irish Guards."

Princess Kate, who's out of public eye due to her ongoing preventative chemotherapy following cancer diagnosis, would have been due to take the salute on June 8 in normal circumstances in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

An Army colonel has said the regiment is 'so proud' to have the Princess of Wales (pictured visiting the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on March 2023) as Colonel of the Irish Guards and sent their 'best wishes' to Kate

It comes after royal officials confirmed on Thursday that the future Queen will not attend the Colonel's Review on June 8 – which is the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, held on June 15.

Lieutenant General James Bucknall, former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will be the inspecting officer on Kate’s behalf for the Colonel’s Review.



However, the Princess is considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. She may take major health risk for her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - as they are very excited to watch the flypast with their mom.

According to the Mirror, the Princess is understood to be considering walking onto the famous balcony in a fortnight’s time if she is feeling well enough.



It comes after the Army removed a claim made in March on its website that Kate would be appearing at Trooping the Colour and had begun selling tickets - which caused confusion after Kensington Palace said it had not confirmed her attendance.