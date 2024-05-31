Kate Middleton to surprise public with unexpected appearance at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton 'planning' surprise appearance at King Charles' official birthday

Kate Middleton could be planning to surprise royal watchers with an unexpected appearance on King Charles’ official birthday.



According to the Daily Mirror, the Princess of Wales is understood to be considering joining royal members in the balcony at Trooping the Colour next month.

However, it depends on whether she is “feeling well enough” from her ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The speculation comes after royal officials confirmed that the mom of three will not participate in the Colonel’s Review, aka rehearsal for the upcoming event on Saturday, June 8.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate would have been expected to take the salute from soldiers on the occasion.

She is now being replaced by Lieutenant General James Bucknall, former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, as the inspecting officer on the princess’ behalf.

The future Queen of England has been away from public duties since the beginning of this year when she underwent abdominal surgery for mysterious reasons.

She later unveiled her diagnosis with cancer, which was discovered during post-op tests of the surgery in January.

Meanwhile, King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment for a cancer, has been out and about since April after receiving a green light from his medical team.

He has also been confirmed to attend parade on his official birthday, set to be held on June 15, days after his visit to France for 80th anniversary of D-Day.