Will Smith poses with family at Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere

Will Smith’s family stepped out to support the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star at the film’s premiere.



According to People Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith graced the Los Angeles premiere of the action sequel on Thursday, May 30, with their children.

Smith, 55, posed alongside his beloved wife Jada, 52, and their two kids, 25-year-old son Jaden and 23-year-old daughter Willow, joined by his 31-year-old son Trey, whom the actor shares with former wife Sheree Zampino.

Rapper’s mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also joined the Smith clan at the series’ fourth movie premiere.

Will Smith with his family at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere

The Oscar winner sported an all-black outfit featuring wide-leg trousers, a scoop-neck t-shirt layered with a black satin suit jacket adorned with black floral details on the shoulders and sleeves.

He accessorised his black ensemble with a matching beanie, brown glasses, and a cream necklace, completing the look with patent leather loafers.

Will arrive at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the Thursday event on top of a double-decker bus with Bad Boys: Ride or Die costar Martin Lawrence, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and directors Bilal Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

The new Bad Boys movie marked Smith's first acting role since his role in Emancipation in 2022.