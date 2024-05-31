Strictly star Angela Scanlon's BBC shows axed after five years

BBC cancels Angela Scanlon's two series after five years

BBC recently confirmed that two series’ hosted by Angela Scanlon have been shelved for good after five years.

The national broadcaster announced both won’t be returning in a statement to Metro.co.uk.

The spokesperson said: “At present there are no plans for another series of either programme.”

The series that focused majorly on virtual reality and technology, Your Home Made Perfect in 2019 offered an insight into capturing the essence of dream homes ahead of construction.

However, the show just ran for four seasons, airing in August last year.

It was later followed by a spin-off series, Your Garden Made Perfect in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Irish presenter, who was initially broadcast on television to present various programmes on RTE, joined The One Show as reporter in 2015.

Speaking exclusively on Loose Women, Angela revealed that she had been suffering from eating disorders for the last fifteen years.

Reflecting on her condition, she told the hosts: “It can sometimes feel really bleak. It’s not spoken about very often and it can be very secretive, it’s not very obvious.”

“Often they go in cycles, It’s not necessarily one or the other,” she spoke of suffering from eating disorders, both bulimia and anorexia.

For the unversed, Angela joined the 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing last year, pairing with professional dancer Carlos Gu.

