Lenny Kravitz doubles down on celibacy claims

Lenny Kravitz announced to practice celibacy in 2008

Lenny Kravitz recently reflected on his commitment to celibacy and his relationship status.



During an interview with The Guardian, published on Thursday, May 30, the Blue Electric Light hitmaker revealed, he hasn't been in a serious relationship for nine years and remains committed to celibacy, describing it as a "spiritual thing."

He expressed openness to finding love but emphasized that he wouldn't alter his lifestyle for it, expecting any potential partner to adapt.

"I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," the Are You Gonna Go My Way singer explained.

In a 2008 interview with Maxim, he discussed his decision to practice celibacy, explaining it as a promise he made until marriage.

"[It's] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I'm at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit," the 60-year-old artist said that time.

Moreover, in 2011 interview with Gayle King for CBS Morning he affirmed, "Right now, I'm just open," in a response to host’s inquiry about any "significant other" in his life.

Kravitz was married to actress Lisa Bonet from November 1987 to 1993, and they share a daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Following his divorce, he had romantic relationships with Vanessa Paradis, Adriana Lima, and Nicole Kidman before embarking on his celibacy journey until marriage.