Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh apples for name change

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt files for name-change

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had filed to drop “Pitt” from her surname amid her parents’ ongoing legal battles.



According to documents obtained by TMZ May 30, Shiloh’s name-change filing comes as she turns 18. Per the documents, the documents were filed on May 27, her birthday, when she became an adult.

Brad and Angelina also co-parent Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 other than Shiloh.

Shiloh's filing comes a week after her sister Vivienne's name appeared as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, which the 15-year-old produced with the help of Angelina.

Not only this, but Angelina and Brad's eldest daughter Zahara has also chosen to cut off a hyphenated last name.

The freshman identified herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" at the initiation ceremony of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in November.