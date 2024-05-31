Kris Jenner reveals beau Corey Gamble never cared for 25-Year age gap

Kris Jenner and on her relationship with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 10-year-old romance is beyond getting sceptic over age gaps.



Jenner got candid about her relationship on the latest episode of The Kardashians, spending time in Paris, France, amid Paris Fashion Week, even managing to fix a romantic date night with her longtime love, Corey Gamble.

"Why do I feel like I'm on an episode of The Bachelorette," the 68-year-old matriarch joked as she stepped onto a terrace with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower.

The momager explained why Paris is a special place for her and Gamble in a confessional, who, at age 43, is 25 years younger than her.

"I love being in Paris with Corey, because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us when we're here," she shared, before going back in time to recall the beginning of their romance.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, 'Why do you want to date someone older than you?' I didn't get the age gap," Kris told the cameras. "And then he taught me that age is just a number. A f**king big number, but it's a number."

Kris said, "I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time," Kris said, trying to explain how they get along.

Kris and Corey first ran into each other at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in 2014 and have been together ever since.