Peshawar cops restrained from sharing videos on social media

KP police officer interacts with the personnel in this image, released on November 8, 2023. — Facebook/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

PESHAWAR: In a bid to improve the performance of the cops, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Kashif Zulfiqar has restrained the police personnel from uploading videos on social media platforms including TikTok.



An order issued by the SSP operations on Thursday said the police personnel will not share videos on social media platforms even if they are related to any arrest.

“TikTok videos affect the performance of the police [officials],” read the order.

It also warned that the strict action will be taken against those found violating the instructions.

The ban was imposed after opposition and treasury benches members criticised the police officials over the TikTok videos, as per sources.

This is not a first time that such a ban was imposed on the police personnel in the KP or other provinces.

In September 2022, the KP police had banned the use of smartphones by the cops during the duty hours so that they remain alert and respond effectively in case of any mishap.

In the recent past, the KP police personnel also used various social media forums to protest a number of issues, including a lack of facilities.