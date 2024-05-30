FIA to investigate Imran Khan's X post on Mujibur Rahman

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, on March 17, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), sources told Geo News on Thursday, is all set to take action against PTI founder Imran Khan due to his controversial social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, was attributed to the former prime minister, which read: "Every Pakistani should study the Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

However, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar told a local media outlet later that the post had nothing to do with Imran as he did not see the text of the posts that were uploaded to his account.

"Imran Khan has nothing to do with this [post] because he did not see its content or other things. [The PTI founder] does not approve each and every video or context."

Gohar also defended the tweet and said it was taken out of context.

"The context and comparison that we drew with 1971 was in a political context and not otherwise — nothing about the army," the PTI leader said.

The post on PTI supremo's account drew severe criticism from all quarters, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said Imran's true face was finally in front of the nation.

But defending the post, PTI — the former ruling party — in a post on the same platform said that the events of 1971 were referred to only as a reminder so people can learn from history as it slammed the criticism.

In response, sources in the FIA told Geo News that the decision to take action was made as a "propaganda video" which included Mujeeb was uploaded from the PTI founder's account on May 26.

"The PTI founder is in Adiala Jail, but his account is being used to upload propaganda videos. FIA's cyber wing will speak to four people from the PTI on this issue," the sources said.

Those four people, the sources added, include Imran, Gohar, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, and Secretary-General Omar Ayub.

The agency's team will determine whether the post was uploaded by the PTI founder himself or with his consent. It will also probe who made the "anti-Pakistan propaganda" video.

"If this act is done by the account holder, legal action will be taken against him. In case the account holder did not post, then he would have to apply for the closure of his X account."