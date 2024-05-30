PTI founder acquitted in two May 9 mayhem cases

PTI founder Imran Khan arrives to appear before the Islamabad High Court on October 3, 2022. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated deposed prime minister Imran Khan has been found not guilty due to “lack of evidence” in two cases pertaining to May 9 mayhem.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir of a district and sessions court of Islamabad Thursday pronounced the judgement on the plea challenging the two cases lodged at Shehzad Town police station against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder.

The magistrate approved the plea “because of insufficient evidence” presented by the prosecution. Hence, the district and sessions court remarked, “The PTI founder has been acquitted.”

Earlier, Khan was acquitted in two cases pertaining to May 9 vandalism on May 15.

His acquittal orders were issued by Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal, who approved the former prime minister's plea challenging the cases. Both those cases against Khan were filed in Khanna Police Station in Islamabad.

His acquittal plea was approved by court because of insufficient evidence in the cases against him.

The cases were registered against the PTI founder for long march and violation of Article 144.

Khan, who remains behind the bars in Adiala jail, and several others including some PTI leaders are facing various allegations in the cases related to the violence following his arrest on May 9.

What unfolded on May 9?

The vandalism was followed by PTI founder's arrest on the aforementioned date in 2023 during which party workers protested, taking to the streets across the country and damaging public and private property.

The drama followed months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April 2022, waged an unprecedented campaign against the then-government and establishment.

The riots also led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers and followers. Hundreds of party workers and senior leaders were imprisoned for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.