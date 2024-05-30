PMD predicts moderate monsoon rains during next three months

Vehicles crossing road flooded with rainwater after heavy rain in Lahore on July 22, 2023. —APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has ostensibly found a respite for countrymen, after weeks of being scorched by steaming hot weather, with a prediction of monsoon rains during the next three months.

According to PMD, moderate and extraordinary rains were expected to clobber different parts of the country from June to August.

It said many areas, particularly central and northern Punjab and southern Sindh, were expected to receive torrential rains. Balochistan too has been forecast to be vulnerable to hits from extraordinary rainy weather.

This forecast, while maybe a sigh of relief amid scorching hot weather but, is also a cause of concern for excessive rainfalls could generate flash floods in the country, which normally result in casualties and destructions.

On the flip side, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience average rainfall this year, according to the meteorological department.

Overall, the department has predicted heavy rainfall in the first phase of monsoon in comparison with the second phase.

The PMD had on May 27 predicted that Punjab and upper parts of the country were expected to receive rain during the ongoing week which could break the heat spell that has left almost the entire country sweltering.

As most of the plains in the country remain under the influence of severe hot weather with mercury reaching well above 40°C in various cities, the PMD had notified the likelihood of isolated wet spells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and several cities of Punjab.

“Met office informed that a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on May 28 (evening/night),” the weather forecast had stated.

As per the Met Office, severe heatwave conditions were likely to subside in upper parts if it rained.

However, the intensity of weather will persist in the central and southern parts of the country, that is Punjab and Sindh, with day temperatures likely to remain 3°C to 4°C above normal, it had said.