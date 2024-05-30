Karachi weather update: PMD says city to experience heatwave till June 1

Volunteers distribute water and cold drinks to bypassers at a ´heatwave relief camp´ along the street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 22, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: In its forecast for the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday warned citizens about the continuation of heatwave till June 1.

Residents of Karachi will have to bear the scorching sun until the city witnesses some much-needed rain.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi is likely to remain extremely hot and dry during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature, it added, will likely go up to 41 to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5°C during the last 24 hours. Humidity in the air is currently at 79%.

The weather department mentioned that winds are blowing from southwest at a speed of 8 kms per hour.

A day earlier, the feel-like temperature in the metropolitan reached 45°C as the heatwave continued to scorch its residents after Met Office's forecast of mercury rising.

PMD stated that the heatwave conditions were expected to grip Karachi Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts till June 1.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz had also shared the same forecast, citing temperature reaching 40°C or more. He added that its might reach 42°C during the next two days in Karachi as Sindh is currently experiencing severe heat.

The chief meteorologist said that the rural areas of Sindh witnessed 53°C this season, adding that in 2017, the temperature of Turbat was recorded at 54°C — the highest in Pakistan's history.

How to stay safe during heatwave?

Heat- or sun-stroke is a preventable condition. Following are some of the common preventive measures that residents of heat-prone regions must adopt to stay safe in the extreme weather: