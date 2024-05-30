 
close
Thursday May 30, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Karachi weather update: PMD says city to experience heatwave till June 1

Weather in port city will likely remain extremely hot and dry during next 24 hours, as per Met Office

By Uneeba Zameer Shah
May 30, 2024
Volunteers distribute water and cold drinks to bypassers at a ´heatwave relief camp´ along the street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 22, 2024. — AFP
Volunteers distribute water and cold drinks to bypassers at a ´heatwave relief camp´ along the street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 22, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: In its forecast for the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday warned citizens about the continuation of heatwave till June 1.

Residents of Karachi will have to bear the scorching sun until the city witnesses some much-needed rain. 

According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi is likely to remain extremely hot and dry during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature, it added, will likely go up to 41 to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5°C during the last 24 hours. Humidity in the air is currently at 79%.

The weather department mentioned that winds are blowing from southwest at a speed of 8 kms per hour.

A day earlier, the feel-like temperature in the metropolitan reached 45°C as the heatwave continued to scorch its residents after Met Office's forecast of mercury rising.

PMD stated that the heatwave conditions were expected to grip Karachi Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts till June 1.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz had also shared the same forecast, citing temperature reaching 40°C or more. He added that its might reach 42°C during the next two days in Karachi as Sindh is currently experiencing severe heat.

The chief meteorologist said that the rural areas of Sindh witnessed 53°C this season, adding that in 2017, the temperature of Turbat was recorded at 54°C — the highest in Pakistan's history.

How to stay safe during heatwave?

Heat- or sun-stroke is a preventable condition. Following are some of the common preventive measures that residents of heat-prone regions must adopt to stay safe in the extreme weather:

  • Avoid going outside during the hottest time of the day.
  • Avoid strenuous physical activity if you can. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4am and 7am.
  • Stay in the shade.
  • Do not leave children or animals in parked vehicles.
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid getting dehydrated.
  • Limit time in direct sunlight during hot weather or in places with high environmental temperatures.
  • Refrain from vigorous physical activities in hot and humid weather.
  • Persons working under the sun should prevent dehydration and heatstroke by taking time out of the sun and drinking plenty of water/fluids.
  • Patients should avoid the use of caffeine and sugar-containing soft drinks and/or tea, as it may exacerbate dehydration.
  • Consume salty foods, and use an umbrella.
  • Wear hats, light coloured and loose-fitting clothes during the hot/humid environmental conditions.
  • Keep the body cool and hydrated by taking cool showers or baths during a heatwave.
  • Use cold packs and wraps, towels, sponging, and foot baths to keep cool.
  • If you feel dizzy, weak, anxious or have intense thirst and headache during a heatwave, it is best to move to a cool place as soon as possible and measure your body temperature. Drink some water or fruit juice to rehydrate.
  • If you have painful muscular spasms, particularly in the legs, arms or abdomen, rest immediately in a cool place and drink oral rehydration solutions (ORS) containing electrolytes.
  • Medical attention is needed if heat cramps last for more than one hour.
  • Victims of heatstroke must receive immediate treatment/management.