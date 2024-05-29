Ahmed Farhad’s family meets him at AJK police station

Kashmiri poet Ahmed Farhad's (Centre) family meets him at Kahori police station outside Muzaffarabad in AJK on May 29, 2024. — Reporter

MUZAFFARABAD: The missing Kashmiri poet’s family met him on Wednesday at a police station in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told that Ahmed Faraz was in the custody of the state police.

Earlier today, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani that the poet has been "arrested and is currently in police custody" in AJK.

The AGP revealed the information during the hearing of a petition seeking the recovery of the poet.

Urooj Zainab, Farhad's wife who moved to the IHC on May 15, sought her husband's recovery and requested the court to identify, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

The family of the missing poet met Farhad at Kahori police station situated outside Muzaffarabad following the court hearing.

Following the meeting, the brother of the missing poet told reporters the condition of Farhad was stable and they would now fight a legal battle in the AJK.

The development came after the family complained that the AJK police were not cooperating with them by not disclosing the location of the missing poet.

Farhad, known for his defiant prose, was allegedly abducted from his house on May 14.