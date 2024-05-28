Jennifer Lopez weighs in on pros and cons of AI while promoting 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez addresses AI in Atlas: Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez has recently weighed in on dangerous side of AI while discussing about her new movie, Atlas.



"I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right,” said JLo at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, via Variety.



Atlas, which is directed by Brad Peyton, showcases Lopez as the titular character, a data analyst who must turn to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot (played by Simu Liu).

The Marry Me actress reflected on the unethical side of AI in the light of skincare advertisements.

"Selling skincare that I know nothing about using manipulated photos of my face covered in wrinkles... It’s really scary," stated Lopez.

The Maid in Manhattan actress remarked, "Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary."

JLo mentioned, "I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities."

"These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides," added the actress.

Meanwhile, Atlas is available on Netflix, considering it to be one of the streamer’s top 10 most watched movies.