Is heatwave dangerous for pregnant women?

As the unbearable rise in temperature leaves citizens at the mercy of heatwave, the MInistry of Climate Change has issued an advisory, warning vulnerable individuals to take extra precautions.

In its advisory, the ministry identified the people most at risk of being impacted by heatwave which include children, women and the elderly.

However, the ministry specified that pregnant women must be more cautious in the current hot weather.

Muhammad Saleem Sheikh, the ministry's spokesperson, warned that pregnant women are more at risk from the current hot weather, while the situation is also disturbing and serious for children, elderly and women due to their weak immune system.



He highlighted the need for individuals to take proactive measures to safeguard their health, urging them to especially avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the hot hours from 11am to 3pm.

According to the official, the intensifying heat poses significant health risks including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses that can have serious consequences if not addressed promptly.

Even though anyone can be affected by heatwaves, the spokesperson insisted that pregnant women are more at risk; therefore, it is important that they avoid going outside during high temperatures.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the temperature in Karachi was expected to soar above 40°C between Wednesday and Friday.

During this time, he added, the temperature could rise from 40 to 42°C.

According to the weather expert, warm and dry winds might blow from the north-west for most of the day, while the sea winds were likely to resume in the evening.