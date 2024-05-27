Islamabad: Body of missing teenager recovered from Margalla Hills Trail 5

The picture shows Islamabad's hiking Trail 5. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Wildlife Department on Monday recovered the body of a teenage boy who had gone missing while hiking with his friends on Margalla Hills Trail 5 in Islamabad, sources told Geo News.

The boy, 15, went missing on Saturday on Trail 5 after which his mother filed a missing person's case at the secretariat police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, an investigation into the matter has been launched after the body was found in a ditch at the middle point of Pir Sohawa and Bari Imam.

The sources said that the teenager's uncle identified the body. The missing child's name was Taha.

The sources said that the child's water bottle, mobile phone and bag were lying next to the body, adding that he could not be contacted as his phone was switched off.

Superintendent of police (SP) city, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Rescue 1122, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) officials, Wildlife and Forest Department teams are present at the site of incident.

The sources added that efforts are being made to retrieve the body from the ditch.

Taha's family, while speaking to media persons, said that Taha was the only son of his parents and he was missing since 2pm from Saturday.

The family said that Taha would not even go alone at the roof, adding that he was given permission to hike when he insisted after his exams.