Three suspects in journalist Nasrullah Gadani murder case detained

Members of Hyderabad Union of Journalists are holding protest demonstration against the killing of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani at the Hyderabad press club on Saturday, May 25, 2024. — PPI

GOTHKI: At least three suspects have been arrested by the police in its bid to arrest the murderers of journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

According to the police, the three suspects were detained from the Kamal Lond village.

The slain journalist succumbed to bullet wounds early Friday and was laid to rest in Ghotki on Saturday.

The journalist, who was associated with a Sindhi newspaper, had suffered serious injuries when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at him near Korai Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, on May 21.

Gadani was, at the time of the unfortunate incident, riding his motorcycle. Following the attack, police shifted him to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo, where he received emergency medical aid and was then sent to Rahim Yar Khan for surgery.

Later, he was shifted to Karachi via an air ambulance for better treatment, with the Sindh government announcing to bear all of the medical costs.

Protestors demand arrest of Gadani's killers

Meanwhile, a joint protest was held in front of the Karachi Press Club on Sunday against the journalist's killing and condemning "the atrocities committed by tribal chiefs and feudal lords".

Led by National Trade Union Federation (NTUF), Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) — along with other social, political and human rights organisations — the protest demanded the arrest of the journalist's killers and those, including political and social activists, murdered before him.

The protestors demanded that the lives of journalists and media workers be protected by ensuring the implementation of the protection of journalists law.

During the protest, a demand seeking an end to giving shelter to hostile and anti-democratic elements within political parties was made with emphasis on abandoning the support for the "tribal leader" involved in Gadani's murder.

The protestors also asked for the recovery of all missing citizens, including Farhad, as well as the punishment of those involved in the heinous act.

The protest also called for registration of all media workers with social security and pension institutions. They demanded the Sindh government to allocate funds to support Gadani’s family members, especially his children.

The abolishment of feudalism was demanded, while the protestors also asked for agricultural land to be distributed for free to landless peasants under agricultural reforms so that democracy can be strengthened and social justice can be achieved.