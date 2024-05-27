Elderly Australian couple Lang and Bev Kidby sitting in their 102-year-old car. — Provided by the reporter

An elderly Australian couple, who were travelling in Pakistan on their 102-year-old open car, abandoned their journey after they became unwell due to the scorching heat in Jacobabad.



Lang and Bev Kidby are one of Australia's better known husband and wife adventurer team. For over 40 years they have travelled, organised and led significant expeditions in over 80 countries around the world.

Currently travelling in Pakistan, the couple started their journey on their old car from London which will end in Melbourne.

Both of them are above 70 years of age.



According to the duo's coordinator, Mohsin Ikram, the duo abandoned their journey in the car after reaching Jacobabad.

The couple loaded the open car on a truck and sent it to Lahore and they will leave for the city on a normal car, said Ikram. Moreover, Lang and Bev will reach India through Wagah Border.



The duo entered Pakistan via Taftan border on May 23 and were supposed to exit Balochistan on May 25-26.

Their drive in a 1922 car is under FIVA flag, which is the world governing body of vintage automobiles, and is present in about 100 countries. The drive is being covered and followed in 100 countries.