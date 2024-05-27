Johnny Wactor, ‘General Hospital’ actor loses life to Los Angeles shooting at 37

Johnny Wactor, General Hospital actor died at 37

Johnny Wactor, General Hospital actor died at the age of 37, when he got shot during a robbery attempt in downtown Los Angeles.



The news of his death was confirmed by his mother, and to TMZ. According to the star’s matriarch, he was killed when he caught three suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car, along with a colleague.

In a fatal confrontation, the star was shot, and as authorities report his mother sharing, that he didn’t resist.

KTLA reported that LAPD officers responded to the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday.

According to Page Six, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound,when they pulled up to the crime scene.

Wactor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Wactor has appeared in 164 episodes of General Hospital between 2020 and 2022 as Brando Colin, according to IMDb, and also made appearances in Station 19, Criminal Minds and Westworld.

According to TMZ, the actor is survived by immediate family members, leaving behind his mother and his brothers, Lance and Grant.