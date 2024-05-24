Fatal attack: Journalist Nasrullah Gadani laid to rest

Slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani. — Facebook/@hazrat.bahai

Journalist Nasrullah Gadani has been laid to rest in Ghotki on Friday after succumbing to bullet wounds earlier in the day.



The journalist, who was associated with a Sindhi newspaper, had suffered serious butter injuries when unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen opened fire at him near Korai Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, on Tuesday.

Gadani was, at the time of the unfortunate incident, riding his motorcycle. Following the attack, police shifted him to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo, where he received emergency medical aid and was then sent to Rahim Yar Khan for surgery.

Later, he was shifted to Karachi via an air ambulance for better treatment, with the Sindh government announcing to bear all of his medical costs.

However, even shifting him to a better hospital could not bear fruit as he succumbed to his wounds around three days later and breathed his last Friday morning.

Protesting over the death of their colleague, journalists boycotted the proceedings of the Sindh Assembly and demanded the government ensure that the killers of Gadani were brought to justice.

This prompted provincial ministers to hold talks with the representatives of journalists. Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar said three people have been arrested, and the killers would be apprehended within a week.

Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Gadani, hoping that culprits involved in the attack would soon be brought to justice.

In a statement, Bilawal said that the services and sacrifice of Nasrullah Gadani Shaheed for the field of journalism will never be forgotten.

He also directed the Sindh Home Department and Information Department to take measures for the protection and welfare of journalists in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and other officials also expressed grief over Gadani's demise.