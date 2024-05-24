Carpenters at a workshop pause during a power outage in Karachi, on June 15, 2013. — Reuters

KARACHI: The citizens of the port city continue to suffer as rising temperatures and power outages make their lives miserable, while the metropolis' sole electricity company defends its supply-cutting policies.



Karachi sweltered at 38.2°C, a scorching 2.4°C above normal, with humidity reaching 62% on Thursday. This combination made it feel like a stifling 40°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The citizens informed Geo that even the exempted areas were facing prolonged unannounced power outages, while the loadshedding period has been increased in others.

"The bill is the same. It is too hot, I can't even express the words to describe how I'm feeling. I have skin allergies, which exacerbate if I can't keep the air conditioner on," Rubina Mirza, a 60-year-old school teacher and a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, told Geo.tv.

A housewife complained that even though she pays the bill, her household faces loadshedding as others, who receive electricity through the same feeder, do not pay their dues.

"The continuous loadshedding in this extremely hot weather has badly affected my mental health. The only thing that comes to my mind all day is, 'there's gonna be a power outage, when will the power be restored'," Sahar Masroor, 40 and a resident of Korangi 6, said.

"I pay my electricity bill on time but I am being punished for the KE's fault to recover dues and overcome power theft. This is not my duty to ensure 100% billing. This is collective punishment. This is not acceptable."

Sindh's ministers have also expressed dismay at the prolonged power outages across the province, with one saying that a case would be lodged against Karachi-Electric (KE) if anyone were to die of heatstroke due to loadshedding.

Residents of Korangi, Orangi Town, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Sarjani, and New Karachi told Geo News that they were facing loadshedding of more than 12 hours.

In several areas of Keamari, Lyari, Gadap, Quaidabad, and Safoora, the duration of loadshedding has increased to more than 10 hours.

In response, a KE spokesperson said that uninterrupted power is being provided to 71% of the city, while the loadshedding schedule is available on the company's website.

"Where there is non-payment of bills, there is more load shedding," he said, justifying the power utility's policy.