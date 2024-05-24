NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq meets British counterpart in London

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq meets UK House of Commons Speaker Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the House of Commons in London, United Kingdom on May 23, 2024. — X/@PakistaninUK

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq met with House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in London, in London on Thursday, highlighting the significance of parliamentary diplomacy and its role to build bridges between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

In the meeting with his British counterpart, the NA speaker emphasised on sharing democratic experiences, international practices and learning democratic values, particularly those of Britain's Parliament.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London, the NA speaker insisted that the parliaments of both countries — as representatives and voice of their people — were responsible to link the people and the institutions of governance in both UK and Pakistan

Speaker Sadiq's meeting with his counterpart Hoyle was also attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal.



This was the first meeting of the speaker with his British counterpart, after assuming office.

Sir Hoyle, while welcoming the delegation, said that mutual visits and collaboration between parliamentarians will further strengthen relations between the UK and Pakistan that would manifest through welfare of the people of both countries whom the parliamentarians represent.

Both the speakers discussed the Parliamentary proceedings of running the business of the Houses and facilitating healthy debates on issues of public importance.

In the meeting with his counterpart, Sadiq said that the Pakistani Parliament was focusing on legislations related to socio-economic development, women empowerment and climate change, in particular, as per the statement.

It added that Pakistan was an active partner of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but had been adversely affected by impact of climate change, although it had negligible contribution to the global carbon emissions.

"The Jammu and Kashmir dispute was also highlighted as a source of grave concern that required immediate resolution, as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the statement read.

The NA speaker also conveyed prayers and wishes for the wellbeing of King Charles III and the Princess of Wales Catherine.

He extended an invitation to Sir Lindsay Hoyle to visit Pakistan, which was graciously accepted, while arranging a friendly cricket match between the teams of both the Parliaments was also agreed.