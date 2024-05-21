PTI’s Raoof Hasan injured in attack in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan was injured in an attack in Islamabad on Tuesday.
As per initial reports, unidentified men attacked the top PTI leader outside the office of a local TV channel in the federal capital.
It is unclear why did the men attack the politician and how did they execute the attack as the party issued a brief statement on the incident, not detailing much about what transpired.
“Extremely shameful and deplorable,” PTI said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, adding: “Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan attacked by unknown persons outside the office of a private channel.”
In the video shared along with the statement, Hasan could be heard asking people to call the doctor, with blood seen on his face and shirt as he walked into a building.
PTI, in another statement, said if the spokesperson of the “largest party” can be attacked in the federal capital in broad daylight, then “what can we make of the safety of others”.
More to follow...
