Sarah Ferguson makes ‘cold freezing’ revelations about family

Sarah Ferguson made some shocking revelations about Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s parenting.



The Duchess of York, aged 64, shares her two daughters, with Prince Andrew, born in 1988 and 1990.

Affectionately known as the duchess, she wears a bracelet adorned with the names of her daughters.

The 64-year-old elaborated on how she cultivated a sense of empathy and compassion in Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, from their early years.

She said: "They were born to learn about charity, they were born to give."

Sarah shared how she taught Beatrice and Eugenie to think of others and appreciate their lives.

The duchess added: "[As children] if they were complaining and moaning, I'd put them outside in the freezing cold.

"Then they would complain and moan, and I'd say: 'Well, imagine what it's like if you're in the middle of nowhere with no coat and never can get a coat'. They soon stopped moaning.

“It was probably moaning at something like: 'Why are we watching Barbie and not watching something else', nothing serious."

Prince Andrew's ex-wife marked the girls’ 18th birthdays by taking them to a unit run by the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She continued to tell Hello!: "I wanted to teach them how to take the hand of a person who's dying."

Fergie made these comments during a recent visit to the Tikva orphanage in Bucharest.



