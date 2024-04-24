Is Ben Affleck a road block in Jennifer Lopez’s popularity?

Despite releasing back-to-back projects, Jennifer Lopez's fame has declined since marrying the love of her life, Ben Affleck, according to an expert.



Even though the Hollywood diva recently produced an album, a movie, and a documentary on her love affair with the Air actor, PR expert Emily M. Auston believes that the star might still salvage her reputation.

In an interview with Femail, the expert examined the Marry Me star's decline, pointing out that it all started after the broadcast of her 2022 Super Bowl documentary, Halftime.

Giving opinion on the show, Auston said of JLo, “Her behaviour seemed uncompromising and whingy, having to share a stage with Shakira.”

“Her grievance about it wasn't expressed eloquently and made her seem unlikable,” the expert noted.

The expert further added her two cents on how Affleck has aided in Lopez’s bad luck, quoting some of couple’s public appearances, with special mention to 2023 Grammys controversy.

“In the shadow of beloved and long suffering Jennifer Garner, [Ben Affleck's ex-wife] much of the imagery we have seen from J Lo has been mundane - car rides with Ben, curb side arguments, fast food takeaways,” she said.

“Often looking miserable. This has shattered the fourth wall, one which we'd all bought into. We didn't want her to be a normal person,” Auston added.

Moreover, the expert stresses on how important is for Lopez’s like singer-actor needs to be in limelight and stay connected with younger fans.

She said, “The big challenge with a star like J Lo is staying power. As her fans have grown older with her, she's not done a good enough job of engaging with new fans and bringing them on the journey with her.”

Dishing on her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Auston said, “She's also not moved her origin story on at all. Much of the backlash on TikTok particularly has been as a consequence of her new documentary, billed as a self indulgent, out of touch memoir.”

“It's like an elaborate LA version of a therapist telling you to go and journal - except this homework was a $20 million self funded timeline of her love life.”