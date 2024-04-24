Glen Powell reveals PR stunt with Sydney Sweeney: 'Very smart'

Glen Powell dubs romance with Sydney Sweeney a 'marketing ploy'

Glen Powell recently opened up about his bond with Sydney Sweeney, revealing that the pair crafted their romance as a marketing ploy after starring in rom-com Anyone But You.

In an interview with the New York Times, Powell offered an insight into his relationship with the actress, noting: "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

While Sweeney talked about her involvement in the strategy she admitted: "I was on every call."

"I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas."

She went on to admit: "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative."

The pair had plans with their flirty glances and giggly exchanges, sparking excitement among fans.

They continued to share the same bond while promoting the film and long after its release.

They took the ploy even further when Sweeney addressed rumours during her opening monologue on Saturday night Live, appearing alongside Powell.