Van drivers drop schoolchildren home amid blocked roads in Karachi

Students are seen commuting on an overloaded van in Hyderabad on April 23, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: Several schools continue to remain closed despite the departure of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, as road blockades weren't removed in certain parts of the city.

Containers were placed as barricades in several areas of the port city to keep the roads closed making it difficult for schoolchildren to reach their schools located in premises adjacent to Sharea Faisal and the airport.

Therefore, van drivers could not reach schools to drop off schoolchildren due to the containers placed around the Stargate near airport, after which the drivers had to drop the students back to their homes.



Meanwhile, the education department told Geo News that all educational institutions are open as usual in the city today.

On the other hand, school administrations in areas near the blocked routes said that their school is open as usual, as containers are being removed.

Traffic police department told Geo News that the main Sharea Faisal and surrounding roads have been restored for traffic.

"Traffic has been restored at the PIDC intersection, MT Khan road and Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road," the traffic police said.

It should be noted that the Iranian president left Karachi for Tehran this morning after concluding his three-day visit from April 22 to 24.

The dignitary was seen off by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The Iranian president touched down in Islamabad on Monday and also visited Lahore and Karachi as part of his stay in Pakistan. Raisi's visit was the first by any head of state to Pakistan after the February 8 general election.

Strict security measures were taken, including air surveillance along with temporary internet suspension during the dignitary's movement. To avoid the consequent inconvenience to the general public, the provincial governments announced a local holiday in Lahore and Karachi.