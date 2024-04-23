Three terrorists killed, another detained in Pishin IBO

Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. — AFP/File

At least three terrorists were gunned down and another arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Pishin District of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted the IBO on the night of April 22-23 and the three terrorists “were sent to hell” after intense fire exchange.



Another terrorist was apprehended in injured condition and has been identified as an Afghan national, as per the ISPR.

The statement further said that a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

A day earlier, at least 11 terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan, the ISPR had said in a statement.

According to the communique, the military’s media wing said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in DI Khan sanctuaries on the reported presence of terrorists.

At least 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks, including those related to terrorism and security forces operations, were recorded in the KP and Balochistan provinces in the first quarter of 2024.

These key findings were revealed in the Q1 2024 Security Report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), detailing that the country witnessed at least 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Among the 432 fatalities, 281 included that of civilians and security forces personnel.

The KP and Balochistan province alone have accounted for 51% and 41% of the total fatalities in Q1, 2024, respectively. The data indicates that the remaining regions were relatively peaceful, suffering less than 8% of all deaths.