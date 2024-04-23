On third leg of Pakistan visit, Iranian President Raisi lands in Karachi

Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi lands in Karachi on April 23, 2024 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday arrived in Karachi amid tight security, on the third leg of his visit to Pakistan.



Upon their arrival at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori and others welcomed the Iranian president and other members of the visiting delegation.

President Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, was also present at the airport to welcome the visiting dignitaries.

Strict security measures were in place at the airport and its surrounding areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Sources privy to the development said that besides meetings with the governor and the chief minister, the Iranian president will address members of the business forum and attend a dinner at the CM House.

President Raisi will also visit Quaid's mausoleum and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan.



During his stay in Karachi, the Iranian president will also meet the provincial cabinet. In recognition of his services for further bolstering ties between the two brethren nations, the University of Karachi will confer an honorary PhD degree on the Iranian president.



The Iranian president touched down in Islamabad on Monday on a three-day official visit from April 22 to 24. Raisi's visit is the first by any head of state to Islamabad after the February 8 polls.

Strict security measures have been taken, including air surveillance along with temporary internet suspension during the dignitary's movement. To avoid the consequent inconvenience to the general public, the provincial governments announced a local holiday in Lahore and Karachi.

President Raisi's Lahore visit

Earlier today, the Iranian president arrived in Lahore where he was warmly welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz welcomes Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the airport on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

Later, the visiting dignitary held separate meetings with CM Maryam and Governor Baligh Ur Rehman. The governor hosted a luncheon in honour of the distinguished guest and his delegation.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives Iran’s First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda at the airport on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

Meanwhile, the president visited the historic Government College University (GCU) and addressed the students and faculty.

Addressing the students, President Raisi said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilisational ties and both countries were keen to develop centres of arts and learning besides the promotion of arts and sciences.

“It was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts, sciences and technology to shine among the comity of nations.”

On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran.

He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue. President Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy and other sectors.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi lays floral wreath at the mausoleum of National Poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

Meanwhile, the Iranian president visited the mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi pens his admiration for Allama Muhammad Iqbal's literary legacy in the visitors' book on April 23, 2024— X/ForeignOfficePk/pmln_org

President Raisi penned his admiration for Iqbal's literary legacy in the visitors' book.

More to follow...

