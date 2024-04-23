VIDEO: Nani Mandir visitor spots rare Persian leopard in Balochistan

A Persian leopard was seen roaming near Balochistan's Nani Mandir, an important site for Hindu pilgrimage, after many years.
The rare leopard was located by a person visiting the temple which is located inside the Hingol National Park in Hinglaj, a town along the Makran coast in the southwestern province.
Balochistan's Chief Conservator Wildlife Sharifuddin Baloch said that the person recorded the leopard on the cliff opposite Nani Mandar.
This Persian leopard is locally known as "phulang" and is native to Hingol National Park. The majestic animal, which is elusive in nature, is rarely sighted in this area.
Muhammad Moazzam Khan, the World Wide Fund for Nature's (WWF) technical adviser, said that the Persian leopard was found in the major parts of Balochistan, especially in the coastal area.
However, he added, due to hunting and lack of food — which includes wild goats, urial goats, chinkara gazelles — the population of this top predator is decreasing and they are now among endangered species.
