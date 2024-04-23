Barrister Gohar says Bushra Bibi's deteriorating health requires 'serious attention'

Pakistan´s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan (R) along with his wife Bushra Bibi (L) looks on as he signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the High court, in Lahore on July 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan Tuesday expressed concern regarding the "deteriorating" health of Bushra Bibi, party founder Imran Khan's wife.

The politician said the matter of her deteriorating health is "alarming and requires serious attention".

Commenting on Bushra Bibi's medical examination conducted late Monday night, Barrister Gohar mentioned the "late night arrival" of an ambulance, adding that the details about it were also "kept under wraps".

"We were not even informed about the late night arrival of the ambulance. Our concern was heightened after the avoidance in providing information," the PTI lawmaker said.

He maintained that Bushra Bibi's health and safety is the responsibility of the authorities.

On Monday night, a three-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) advised Bushra Bibi to get a "gastroenterology review" done to assess any underlying medical issues related to the stomach and intestines, Geo News had learnt from sources.

The doctors' advice came following their visit to the first lady's home for a medical examination after she complained of acidity and chest pain.

Bushra's medical check-up, as per the sources, was conducted by the doctors at her Bani Gala residence, which is being treated as a sub-jail for the former prime minister's wife.

Dr Bushra Liaquat, Dr Hira and Dr Sidra — a cardiologist — examined Khan's spouse, suggesting her to make changes in her diet and lifestyle, the sources said.

The team of doctors, the sources added, visited Bani Gala Monday night at 11pm to examine Khan's wife following her health concerns and remained there for at least 75 minutes to conduct the medical examination.