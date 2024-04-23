Indian fighter used foul language against Pakistan, says Shahzaib Rind

Pakistani karate fighter Shahzaib Rind Tuesday explained why he slapped Indian fighter Rana Singh after coming on stage to pose for pictures before the fight. He said Singh used foul language against him and Pakistan.

India’s Singh made obnoxious remarks on social media and at the press conference too against Pakistan before the contest, the Pakistani fighter said talking to Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’.

Shahzaib said after the presser, he slapped the Indian fighter when he abused and pushed him “to bring him to his senses.” Video of the brawl went viral on social media.

Shahzaib knocked Singh out instantly after the fight started on April 21 in the 'Karate Combat' in Dubai.

The Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter apprised that he worked really hard and trained in the United States for the encounter. He said though his opponent had an enviable record but he didn't take any pressure of it.

On his meeting Salman Khan, he said that the Bollywood superstar had seen few other fights of his. He was over the moon and asked if he knocked everyone out in 20 seconds, he said.



Shahzaib relayed that he had been in martial arts since his childhood, as he started playing as early as at the age of 8.



“I am the first Pakistani to have been incorporated in the American League. I try to promote the culture of Pakistan and Balochistan in the world. I am trying to highlight the positive image of Pakistan,” he said.

To another query, he said after winning the fight, he raised the flags of Pakistan and India which was a message on the behaviour of the Indian fighter that we have the guts to reply to aggressiveness with peace.



Shahzaib’s video of carrying India’s flag along Pakistan’s and giving a message of peace and friendship after winning the fight is doing rounds on social media not only in Pakistan but in India as well.

Next target world title, says Shahzaib

Talking to media in Quetta, after arriving in Pakistan, Shahzaib on Tuesday said his next target was the world title.

He said he participated in all the fighting contests on his own. It was an honour for him to represent Pakistan and he was extremely happy for that, he said.

He added that he was happy to win the contest against India at Karate Combat 45 recently.

Full fight:







