Iranian President Raisi pays visit to Allama Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi vists mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the tomb of "Poet of the East", Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as he arrived in Lahore on Tuesday.



Speaking during his visit to the mausoleum, President Raisi said he did not feel "alienated" in Pakistan. He highlighted that the people of the country have a special affinity with Iran.

"Allama Iqbal's personality is very important for us. He gave a message on how to stand against colonialism," the president said.

Raisi said that the hearts of Pakistan and Iran will always be linked together. "I wanted to address a public gathering in Pakistan, however, it could not be possible due to some reasons," he added.

Appreciating Pakistan for its principled stand on Gaza, Raisi said the Palestinians will be successful in the war with Israel.

Lahore visit

The president landed in the provincial capital and was received by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at the Allama Iqbal International Airport who warmly welcomed the guests upon their arrival.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Senator Pervez Rasheed, Minister for Secondary Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Suleman Rafiq, Food minister Bilal Yasin, Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were present at the occasion.



Moreover, chief secretary, inspector general of police, Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahid in Lahore and other officials were also present at the airport.

President Raisi will also visit GC University Lahore and later meet CM Maryam and Governor of Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman during his visit to the city.

Punjab government also announced a public holiday in Lahore today for the convenience of the general public and commuters during President's Raisi's visit.

Later, the Iranian leader will travel to Karachi where his meetings are scheduled with Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Raisi will also visit Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan. The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.