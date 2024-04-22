Punjab CM approves 50,000 free solar power systems for protected consumers

A man props a solar panel against a cot. — APP/File

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to provide one-kilowatt (KW) solar power systems to 50,000 low-income households facing inflated power bills to ease their inflationary burdens, state-run APP reported on Monday while promoting clean, sustainable, and economical energy sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif signed an order to this effect during a special meeting to approve the initiative titled Bill Bijli Sey Nijat, Roshni k Saath (Freedom from Electricity Bill with Light), which is part of the CM's Roshan Punjab Programme. The cost of the system and the installation charges will be borne by the government of Punjab.

Officials briefed the provincial chief executive on the technical aspects of the solar power system for domestic consumers. "This programme aims to free the poor of expensive electricity," the provincial chief executive said during the meeting. Maryam also directed the authorities concerned to start the pilot project without delay to test its efficiency.

In the first phase, protected consumers, using up to 100 units of electricity, will be eligible to avail the solar power systems; however, the scope of the programme will be extended gradually, she added.

The consumers will be provided with a 1KW system, which includes two solar panels, a battery, an inverter, and wires. The chief minister was briefed that the 1KW solar power system could run fans, lights, small motors, etc, while it would provide up to 16 hours of backup through the lithium-ion battery.

CM Maryam directed her team to ensure the solar systems were of the latest technology, emphasising the need to use the best quality panels, inverters, batteries, and other accessories.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer PPDCL (Punjab Power Department Company Limited), Managing Director PPDB (Punjab Power Development Board), and other relevant officers attended the meeting.