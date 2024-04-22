Nawaz Sharif to embark on five-day visit to China

Nawaz Sharif looks at his supporters gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan during an event held to welcome him in Lahore on October 21, 2023. — X/@pmln_org

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will travel to China on a five-day "personal visit" on Monday night, Geo News reported citing sources.

The sources within the party familiar with the details said that the former premier's visit is of a personal nature during which he will also undergo a medical checkup.

The PML-N supremo would also hold meetings related to the development works of Punjab, said the sources, adding that he is also scheduled to meet the owners of Chinese companies.

Nawaz, on his five-day visit, will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

No more details are available regarding the visit of PML-N leaders.

This will be the first international visit of Nawaz Sharif since he came back to Pakistan in 2023 after ending four years of self-imposed exile in London.

The PML-N leader was allowed by the Lahore High Court in November 2019 to go abroad on health grounds after his medical reports revealed that he needed urgent treatment.

The LHC granted him permission for medical treatment after which he proceeded to the UK and stayed in London.