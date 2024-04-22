Which Karachi roads will be closed on April 23?

Large numbers of vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam at Main Korangi road in Karachi on February 19, 2024. — PPI

With Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi set to visit Karachi tomorrow (Tuesday), the traffic police of the metropolis have prepared a traffic plan as part of security measures.

The traffic police issued a plan today, according to which, Club Road will be completely closed for traffic from PIDC to Metropole due to security.

Moreover, Ziauddin Road will also be closed from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC. It will also remain closed completely from the light signal to PIDC Chowk.



The police added that the traffic coming from Sultanabad Road will be diverted towards Khajoor Chowk, Aiwan-e-Sadr Road.

Those coming from Shaheen Complex will be able to go left from Khajoor Chowk to Aiwan-e-Sadr Road.

Iran's Raisi arrived in Islamabad today on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, the first by any foreign leader after the February 8 general elections.

During the visit, President Raisi will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

President Raisi is scheduled to meet Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi. He will also visit Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.

The provincial authorities are on high alert due to the high-profile visit and public holiday has been declared in Karachi on April 23.