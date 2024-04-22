PML-N clinches victory in by-polls

A street is festooned with posters of Pakistan´s former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) party, Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on February 4, 2024, ahead of national elections. — AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged victorious in the April 21 by-elections, giving its workers and supporters a reason to celebrate following its victory in majority of the seats contested on Sunday.



As per the unofficial and inconclusive results, the party has won at least two out of the five NA seats and 10 out of the 16 seats across three provincial legislatures in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Other parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have all won one seat each in the provincial assemblies.

NA results



PTI suffered a major upset, as an independent candidate Mubarak Zeb — brother of slain independent candidate Rehan Zeb, who was killed before the February 8 general elections — won from the NA-8 Bajaur constituency defeating its nominee Gul Zafar Khan. Zeb also won the provincial PK-22 seat in Bajaur against Jamaat-e-Islami’s Abid Khan.

In Sindh’s Qamber Shahdadkot, PPP's Khursheed Junejo won the NA-196 constituency, vacated by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, by 91,581 defeating Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali who only received 2763 votes.

In Punjab, the NA-119 seat which was vacated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz remained with the party after PML-N’s Ali Pervazi Malik won with 60,918 votes, leaving SIC candidate Shehzad Farooq behind. Farooq could only bag 34,0094 votes.

The ruling party also bagged victory in NA-132 Kasur where Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan emerged victorious defeating SIC candidate Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar. The seat was vacated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's brother Faisal Amin won from the NA-44 constituency in Dera Ismail Khan.

Provincial assemblies’ results

Out of 16 seats that were up for grabs in Sunday’s by-polls, Nawaz Sharif’s party bagged 10 seats, increasing its strength in the provincial legislatures.

PM Shehbaz’s vacated PP-164 seat from Lahore was claimed by the PML-N’s Rashid Minhas, who defeated SIC’s Yousuf Meo.



PML-N's Adnan Afzal Chattha secured the PP-36 Wazirabad seat from PTI's Fayyaz Chattha.



Meanwhile in Gujarat, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was defeated by his nephew, PML-Q’s Musa Elahi on the PP-32 provincial seat.

In PP-139 Sheikhupura, PML-N’s Rana Afzaal Hussain clinched victory against SIC’s Mian ljaz Hussain Bhatti.

The PP-54 Narowal seat was claimed by federal minister Ahsan Iqbal’s son Ahmed Iqbal who defeated SIC’s Awais Qasim.

In Bhakkar’s PP-93, PML-N’s Saeed Akbar Nawani defeated an independent candidate Afzal Dhandla. In PP-147 Lahore, Muhammad Riaz Malik of PML-N defeated independent candidate Muhammad Khan Madani from Lahore.

In PP-149 Lahore, Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party emerged victorious against SIC’s Zeeshan Rasheed while PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz won from Lahore’s PP-158, defeating SIC’s Chaudhry Moonis Elahi.

In Chakwal-cum-Talagang’s PP-22, PML-N's Falak Sher Awan defeated SIC’s Nisar Ahmad.

In Rahim Yar Khan’s PP-266, PPP’s Mumtaz Ali defeated PML-N's Muhammad Safdar Khan Leghari.

In PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan, PML-N's Ali Ahmad Khan Leghari won against independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Mohiuddin while SIC’s Dawood Shah defeated independent candidate Imtiaz Shahid in PK-91 Kohat.

In Balochistan, Muhammad Zareen Khan Magsi of PML-N defeated independent candidate Shah Nawaz Hasan in the PB-22 Lasbela.

In the PB-20 Khuzdar-III constituency, BAP’s Jehanzeb Mengal is leading with 28,122 votes against independent candidate Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal who has gained 19,753 votes.