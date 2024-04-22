Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Pakistan to red carpet welcome

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Islamabad on April 22, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: In a significant diplomatic development for Pakistan, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi reached Pakistan on an official three-day visit on Monday.

The visit, first by any foreign leader to Pakistan after the February 8 polls, will see the Iranian head of state holding key meetings with the Pakistani leadership including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

The dignitary's visit comes amid the Iran-Israel tension and will be closely observed by the United States. However, sources told Geo News that the visit has no relation with the ongoing hostility between the two countries.

President Raisi will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

The Iranian president, according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a large business delegation.

The two sides, during President Raisi's visit, will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture and people-to-people contacts.

Leaders from both sides will also discuss regional and global developments and bilateral cooperation to combat the common threat of terrorism.

According to Geo News, Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada will welcome the Iranian president upon his arrival in the federal capital.

PM Shehbaz will hold delegation-level talks with Iran's Raisi at the PM Office after which, the FO shared, a number of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the two sides.

The premier will also host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary.

The FO added that President Zardari will meet his Iranian counterpart at Aiwan-e-Sadr and host a dinner in his honour.

In the second leg of his high-profile visit to Pakistan, Raisi will travel to Lahore where he will meet Governor Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He is also scheduled to visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Later, the Iranian leader will travel to Karachi where his meetings are scheduled with Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Raisi will also visit Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan.

The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.

The provincial authorities are on high alert due to the high-profile visit and public holiday has been declared in Karachi on April 23.