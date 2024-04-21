Ex-senior bureaucrat Roedad Khan passes away in federal capital

Former interior secretary Roedad Khan passed away in Islamabad on Sunday and will be laid to rest in H-11 graveyard in the federal capital after Zuhr prayers.
The senior bureaucrat belonged to a small village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district and served on key posts of the federal and provincial governments during his career.
Khan served as Sindh chief secretary, KP chief secretary, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) managing director, Ministry of Tourism secretary, and Ministry of Labour secretary.
He also served as interior secretary, interior ministry’s secretary general, federal minister for accountability, as well as adviser to the president and prime minister.
Official in FIR alleges political party did not get NOC from district administration for rally
Punjab makes requests to maintain law and order situation in Punjab and avoid any untoward incident
Pakistan seeks collaboration with UAE to combat challenge of climate change
NA passes motion introduced by speaker Ayaz Sadiq for suspending MNAs Jamshed Dasti, Iqbal Khan
Parents are extremely delighted after the miraculous birth of four healthy boys and two girls
“Unfortunately, the opposition made its own history,” Bilawal says on 'use of abusive language' by opposition in...