Ex-senior bureaucrat Roedad Khan passes away in federal capital

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed (left) with former senior bureaucrat Roedad Khan. X/@Mushahid

Former interior secretary Roedad Khan passed away in Islamabad on Sunday and will be laid to rest in H-11 graveyard in the federal capital after Zuhr prayers.

The senior bureaucrat belonged to a small village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district and served on key posts of the federal and provincial governments during his career.

Khan served as Sindh chief secretary, KP chief secretary, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) managing director, Ministry of Tourism secretary, and Ministry of Labour secretary.

He also served as interior secretary, interior ministry’s secretary general, federal minister for accountability, as well as adviser to the president and prime minister.