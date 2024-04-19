'Unparliamentary' language lands PTI-backed MNAs in trouble

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (centre), MNA Jamshed Dasti (left), and MNA Muhammad Iqbal Khan. — Online/NA website/Facebook/@SardarAyazSadiq

National Assembly (NA) Speaker on Friday suspended membership of two Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan for the current session for using “abusive language” during yesterday’s joint sitting of the parliament.



Yesterday, the PTI-SIC lawmakers staged a strong protest and created a ruckus during the maiden joint sitting of parliament yesterday after the February 8 nationwide elections which was addressed by President Zardari in which he stressed the need for political reconciliation.

Today, the lower house of parliament adopted a motion introduced by the NA speaker regarding suspending the two members.

The motion, which was read by Speaker Sadiq, stated that both MNAs used “abusive language” and approached the dais of the speaker in a “threatening manner”, which was an “unacceptable” action.

The motion further detailed their disruptive behaviour, including blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards, all of which violated the sanctity of the house and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of Business International 2007.



Citing Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly read with Rule 33 of the Parliament Joint Sitting Rules 1973, Speaker Sadiq named them and ordered the withdrawal of their membership from the assembly for today's session.

The decision was made in accordance with the established rules and regulations to maintain the decorum and integrity of parliamentary proceedings, an official statement read.

Later, the speaker adjourned the NA session till Monday, 5pm.

Protests to be intensified: MNA Iqbal

The suspended MNA Iqbal from the Imran Khan-founded party, speaking to Geo News, defended the opposition’s protest during the joint parliament session and warned that it was just beginning as they “will teach them [rulers] more lessons about what the rule of the Constitution is”.

The lawmaker said that his party leaders and workers were arrested and they would do anything for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law in the country which is being ruled by “thieves and dacoits”.

He further said that the legislators from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly did not take part in the presidential elections which led to Zardari’s securing second term as president.

Iqbal announced that the opposition will not step back from its stance and the series of protests will be continued in future.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had termed the opposition's strong protest and ruckus in the joint session of parliament a “21-cannon salute” to the president.

“We do not recognise this president [Zardari]. [Not only] this president but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet are also illegal.”

Slamming the opposition in a press conference today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari termed the opposition’s conduct and use of abusive language in the joint session “unparliamentary” behaviour.

He said that they are not afraid of “jungle’s monkeys”, adding that his party has a history of fighting dictators. The PPP top leader added: “Unfortunately, the opposition made its own history.”

He also said that they would welcome the opposition’s criticism in the parliamentary sphere.