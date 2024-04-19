United Kingdom’s Chief of General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders addressing the luncheon hosted at the Army and Navy Club in London. — Pakistan High Comission

LONDON: Sir Patrick Sanders, the British Army’s Chief of General Staff General, on Friday hailed the “honesty and integrity” of officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The British army chief spoke about the Pakistani military as the chief guest at a luncheon hosted at the Army and Navy Club in London in honour of close to 50 senior British military men of the Quetta Association who studied and served in Pakistan Army's Command and Staff College in the last 50 years.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in London, Gen Sanders said that there was no comparison to the Pakistan military's professional finesse and expertise. He also termed Pakistan as UK Army's foremost priority in various avenues of Defence Association and Defence Collaboration during his tenure.

The British army officer also spoke about the trips he had undertaken to Pakistan and regretted that his upcoming visit to Pakistan would be the last in the uniform.

As per the official statement, in his address, the British general spoke at length on the significance of Pakistan as an extremely vital country situated exactly at the centre of the East and the West.

“The Pakistan Army is battle-hardened and known for its ability to defend the country as well as providing vital help to the partner countries,” stated Gen Sanders said.

The event was attended by multiple decorated British military officers who appreciated the professionalism and versatility of the Pakistan Army. Notable British military officers who attended the event included Lieutenant General Sir Alistar Irwin (1980 graduate), Lieutenant General Anthony Palmer (1981 graduate), Brigadier Nick Thompson (1971 graduate), Brigadier Tony Berry (1970 graduate) and Major General Seumas Kerr (1985 graduate).

As per the High Commission, the event was organised to cherish the "indelible imprints" of the British officer's stay in Quetta.

Pakistan High Commission’s Army and Air Adviser Colonel Taimur Rahat, who conducted the event, spoke about the achievements of the college and informed the audience of the value that the college holds for the training and grooming of officers from 1905 onwards.

During the event souvenirs were also presented to the chief guest and other notables by the spouse of the Pakistani high commissioner.