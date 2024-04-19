Two dead in Karachi targeted-killing

Representational image. — The News File

At least two people lost their lives after their vehicle came under attack in Karachi early this morning.

SSP Malir Tariq Mastoi confirmed that it was a suicide attack. SSP Korangi said that another vehicle was also damaged in the explosion.



According to police, the vehicle was carrying foreigners in the metropolis city of Landhi when they were targeted, leaving two of them dead and as many wounded.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in the Mansehra Colony of Landhi.

Additionally, gunfire was also reported. The injured are being transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, police sources said.

