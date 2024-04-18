Pakistan, Turkey agree on forging 'deeper strategic ties'

COAS Gen Asim Munir (right) in the meeting with his Turkish counterpart on April 18, 2024. — ISPR

The top military commanders of Pakistan and Turkey have vowed to further cement defence and strategic ties, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.



The statement comes after Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Metin Gürak held separate meetings with Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

The military's media wing said the Turkish general’s discussion with COAS Gen Munir encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defence, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability.

“Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further,” it added.

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army General Metin Gürak (Left) pays respects at Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath on April 18, 2024. — ISPR

The COAS underscored the imperative of advancing existing military cooperation between their armed forces.

The top Turkish general commended Pakistan's efforts in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as the Pakistan Army's role in combating terrorism.

Upon arrival at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army paid respects at Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath.

“A well-presented contingent of the Pakistan Army rendered a guard of honor to the esteemed visitor.”

Separately, the Turkish general called on Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.



During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed, the ISPR said.

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza (right) during the meeting with the Tuskey's top general. — ISPR

It said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties.



“The dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.”

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.