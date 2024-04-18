Six including four Customs officials shot dead in DI Khan

Customs officials vehcile comes under attack in KP's Dera Ismail Khan district on April 18, 2024. — Reporter

DI KHAN: Unidentified assailants shot dead six people including four Customs officials in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, according to police officials.



The law enforcers said the unidentified assailants targeted the Customs officials on the Sago Road in Daraban tehsil of the district.

A driver, a citizen and four Customs personnel were killed in the firing incident, the police added.



The armed attackers, who hid in bushes, attacked the Customs’ vehicle and fled the scene unchallenged on motorcycles.

Due to the attack, the driver of the Customs vehicle lost control and collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the citizen.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) by rescue ambulances.

Following the incident, police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the site of the incident and gathered forensic evidence.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur “strongly” condemned the incident and expressed regret over the martyrdom of the Customs officials and a passer-by in the incident.

He offered condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the police officers to take necessary steps to arrest the elements involved in the incident.