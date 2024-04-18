President Zardari calls for institutional harmony for nation's prosperity

President Asif Ali Zardari is addressing the maiden joint session of parliament on April 18, 2024. — PTV/Screengrab

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need for harmony among the state institutions to pull the country out of crisis and bring stability.

He stated this while addressing the maiden joint session of parliament after the February 8 general elections amid protest and sloganeering by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers.



“Let me also take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all parliamentarians and provincial assembly members for their trust and confidence in electing me for a second time as the president of Islamic republic of Pakistan,” the president said this in his opening remarks.

This was President Zardari's seventh address as he has previously addressed the joint session of the parliament six times before during his previous tenure as the country's head of state from 2008 to 2013.

Additionally, the president has also summoned NA session on Friday (tomorrow) at 10:30 am in exercise of the powers conferred to him under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

Earlier, the joint session was convened on April 16 but was rescheduled for today.

It should be noted that this is the first joint session following the start of the new parliamentary year in the country after both the upper and lower House members were elected.

Despite elections taking place on February 8 and former president Arif Alvi still in office, he was unable to summon a joint session as elections in the Senate were yet to be conducted.

Previously, Alvi had summoned a joint session of the parliament on October 6, 2022 — months after a coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was governing the centre.

However, the then-president had called the session to mark the beginning of the last parliamentary year of the then-National Assembly in 2022.



More to follow...

