Young motorcyclist killed in accident involving Maryam Nawaz's squad vehicle

NAROWAL: A young motorcyclist Thursday died after a vehicle of the Punjab Elite Police — part of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's security squad — hit him near the Chandowal village in Narowal district.

The district police officer (DPO) apprised that the Elite Police’s vehicles were en route to Kartarpur for CM Maryam's security during her visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib today, where she addressed a gathering of pilgrims on the occasion of the Baisakhi Mela.

The DPO said elite security squad’s vehicle hit the bike while trying to overtake it. The youngster’s body was shifted to the Narowal district headquarters hospital, while an FIR was lodged on behalf of the victim’s family, he said.

The police officer said after investigation, an "indiscriminate legal action" would be taken against those responsible.

Police said the case against the incident was filed by the victim’s cousin at the Saddar police station, in which he sought action from the authorities on the “injustice incurred” to them.

In the FIR, he mentioned that he was working at his shop when he came to know that the government vehicle hit his cousin Abu Bakar and ran away.

"My cousin succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the DHQ hospital," said the cousin.