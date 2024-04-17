Zendaya gives rare update on ‘Euphoria season 3 production

Zendaya claimed to be unaware of 'Euphoria' season 3 prodcution beginning

Zendaya opened up regarding the production of Euphoria season three following the postponement.



In a conversation with Variety on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Challengers, the 27-year-old actress claimed she is unaware of when the highly anticipated drama season will kick off its production.

"I don’t know. I am not in charge, but of course I want it," she responded to the interviewer's question about the delayed season.

"If it’s right for the characters, and everything turns out the way it should, of course," the Dune star added to note she is up to play Rue again.

For the unversed, HBO previously announced on March 25 the delay in the production of Euphoria season three, alluding that the network and Sam Levinson, the creator, "remain committed to making an exceptional third season."

"In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities," the spokesperson told the outlet at that time.

Additionally, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s younger sister Gia, was the first cast member to publicly address the postponement.

"I would hope the viewers, the audience, will be able to finish the show," she said at the opening of USC’s new School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center.

"I think we should handle that show with care. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it," she exuded optimism three days after HBO’s announcement.