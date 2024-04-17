James Gunn casts this actor as ‘Pa Kent’ for ‘Superman’

Pruitt Taylor Vince tapped to play Jonathan Kent in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Warner Bros/DC Studio has cast Pruitt Taylor Vince in the role of Jonathan Kent, the Earth citizen father of Krypton native Superman in James Gunn’s Superman, as per Deadline.



Taylor Vince joins the line of actors who played the role including Kevin Costner in 2013’s Man of Steel, and Glenn Ford in 1978’s Superman directed by Richard Donner.

Taylor Vince gets in the cast where Nicholas Hoult is playing Lex Luthor, David Corenswet the title role, Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondois Jimmy Olsen, and Sara Sampaio is going to be Eve Teschmacher.

Moreover, Wendell Pierce will portray as Daily Planet Editor Perry White, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

According to Deadline, the movie is shooting in Georgia right now, for its theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

Taylor Vince’s credits list has some big projects on it, including the upcoming AppleTV+ series Lady in the Lake opposite Natalie Portman, True Blood, The Walking Dead, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and Stranger Things, as well as the Netflix Sandra Bullock thriller Birdbox.